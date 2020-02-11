Florida Mum Uses $60,000 Monthly Pay From OnlyFans To Make Up For Lost Time With Her Daughter

I knew I needed to work. I was working two jobs, in restaurants, anything I could find. I’d go to work at 7am, and won’t be back till 10pm.

My daughter wound up living at her grandparents for a whole year – my place was too small – and when I went to work, she’d get really upset and cry.

It broke my heart, she didn’t want to be with me even at weekends because I was always leaving her – she was getting more used to her grandma than me. That’s when I was looking around I saw a job that said ‘bud-tender’.

I didn’t know what that meant, so I asked my brother – he explained it meant working in a weed shop. So I applied.