Florida Widow Donates Kidney To Same Man Her Late Husband Saved 16 Years Ago

After Bryan’s death, I had to take a different approach toward what I was going to do with the rest of my life.

When he passed away 15 years ago [now 16 years], he had already decided to be an organ donor – one of his recipients was Jeff, and he got his kidney and his pancreas.

Within a month of Bryan dying, we had gotten our first letter [from one of his organ recipients] and hearing how much their life had changed – and the fact that my husband didn’t take them with him and that he gave them to someone else – was a healing process and stuff for us.