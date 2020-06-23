Florida Widow Donates Kidney To Same Man Her Late Husband Saved 16 Years Ago
A kind-hearted woman has donated her kidney to the same man who received her late husband’s kidney following his death 16 years ago.
In 2004, Jeffrey Granger received a kidney and pancreas from the late Bryan Herrington after he died from a work-related accident. But when Jeffrey learnt his kidney was failing once again, Bryan’s wife Terri decided to step in.
After Jeffrey, from Wascissa, Florida, received Bryan’s kidney, 49-year-old Terri kept in touch with him and last year learnt that it was now failing, and he was having to go back on dialysis.
59-year-old Jeffrey then took to social media to share the news in the hope of finding a new donor. Seeing this, Terri replied to the post with, ‘You’re getting mine.’
He initially thought she was joking, but Terri reassured Jeffrey that she was serious, and explained that she had already been considering of becoming a living donor anyway. She was then tested to see if she was a match, and miraculously she was.
On March 3, the pair underwent surgery successfully and were both out of hospital three days later.
Discussing Bryan being an organ donor after his death in a video for University of Florida Health, Terri said:
After Bryan’s death, I had to take a different approach toward what I was going to do with the rest of my life.
When he passed away 15 years ago [now 16 years], he had already decided to be an organ donor – one of his recipients was Jeff, and he got his kidney and his pancreas.
Within a month of Bryan dying, we had gotten our first letter [from one of his organ recipients] and hearing how much their life had changed – and the fact that my husband didn’t take them with him and that he gave them to someone else – was a healing process and stuff for us.
Jeffrey now describes Terri as an ‘angel’ after she gave him another chance at life.
He said:
This girl was an angel. She’s a single parent, and God’s gift of a parent, too. I don’t know how I could than her, or repay her for such a wonderful, life-giving gift. It’s kind of a miracle, you know?
The world definitely needs more selfless people like Terri.
