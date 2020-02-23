Florida Woman Inked Head To Toe Gets Called Walking ‘Comic Book’ By Her Dad

I had just had my second child and I got my first tattoo for my 21st birthday. I started putting away more money to get more tattoos, but my ex was not a fan of it. He was really religious, and he was trying to be a pastor. I would fight to get that first tattoo and I had to prove to him that it wasn’t bad.

He actually had me pull out scriptures in the Bible to show him that it was okay, so I had to get, like, really I guess, a lot of backing from the Bible to get my tattoo. I started putting away more money to get more tattoos and go sneak off to get tattooed and just explain to him later.