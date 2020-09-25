Food Truck Owner Gets £78,000 Donations In 48 Hours After Trailer Was Torched By Arsonist
A food truck owner has received almost £80,000 in donations after his trailer was torched by arsonists, proving that humanity isn’t dead just yet.
David Kamson from Manchester, UK, was sadly victim of a suspected racist attack which saw his food truck up in flames, leaving him without a business.
David shared his heart breaking story on Instagram where he posted before and after pictures of his truck demonstrating the devastating results the fire had on his business.
Along with the series of photos shared on Wednesday, September 23, David wrote:
This morning I woke up late at about 10am and I went into the post office where the cashier was telling me oh my God what happened to your trailer , I said nothing is wrong with it it’s fine .. the council loves it and I have just fixed it back and bought back tools in it …
[…] So I went to check on £3000 trailer with £2200 worth of equipment Gone in ashes with some things missing … which means it was robbed before burnt
This Act of Hate should not be allowed in Moston . This is hateful and sad … All the kids that gets chicken from me , all the street homeless and beggars I give food to Most are not black , I have no colour black or white [sic]
David added that he sees himself as a ‘community man’ and wishes to be treated like one.
Following the damage to his trailer, a good Samaritan set up a GoFundMe in the hopes of raising £6,000 for David to replace it. Now, just 48 hours on, £78,933 has been raised for him which has come from over 7,500 donations at the time of writing.
David has since shared a video on GoFundMe thanking everyone for their generosity.
See it here:
David’s story has gained a lot of coverage in the past couple of days, including from the attention of many British celebrities.
Lover Island 2019 winner Amber Gill wrote on the picture of David’s burnt down trailer, ‘I’m so sorry. Your bounce back will be great I can feel it’.
Harry Potter actor Afshan Azad commented, ‘You have the whole community and nations support!! May you be back and running with bigger and better premises! God will get those who tried to knock you down, don’t you worry!’
David’s most recent post on Instagram was that of a Union Jack flag with the caption, ‘God Save Our Great Nation !! We re United Kingdom and Together We Unite Against Racism [sic]’.
Greater Manchester Police are treating the incident as a racially aggravated case and are asking anyone with information to call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
CreditsMoston Suya/Instagram
Moston Suya/Instagram