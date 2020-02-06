Foot Fetish Gran Charges Young Guys $200 An Hour To Watch Her Perform Media Drum World/bluemynx/Instagram

A grandma who charges young men with foot fetishes $200 an hour to watch her perform now makes up to $3,000 a month.

Tammi Baltin, 60, from Long Beach, California, began modelling three years ago after a 20-year relationship ended in 2017 and she decided to join a few dating apps.

However, the 60-year-old was soon inundated with unwanted lewd messages by a number of men, so decided to use this to her advantage and become a webcam model.

Tammi, who now describes herself as a sex worker, never thought of herself as being attractive, saying she was ‘keenly aware’ of the way she was perceived by the world. ‘It saddened me,’ she explained.

The grandma said she kept receiving rude propositions online, ‘based on a look [she] seems to have’, and so ultimately decided ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’.

She explained:

I’d receive messages saying ‘DTF?’ as an initial message quite frequently and I had to learn what it meant. Or men immediately wanting to sext or video chat, this was the final straw.

Tammi decided to try cam modelling after one man she matched with on a dating app told her that her look – i.e. tattoos and dyed hair – was highly desired in the online world.

She now models online, where she goes by the name Bluemynx, and has a varied fan-base that is made up mostly of students and married men between the ages of 18 and 35.

Her clients have the option to see Tammi completely naked or in lingerie, and can even request close-ups of her feet, which she says are ‘very flexible’.

Tammi continued:

I have long toes, plus I can articulate my feet. Men are fascinated by the feet but feel they shouldn’t be. That’s what makes it a successful fetish, the tease. Because in their minds it isn’t logical or right to be turned on by feet, they’re dirty.

The grandma, who has been married four times and has an adult son she doesn’t speak to because of political and religious differences, says she has always struggled in social situations.

However, her confidence has grown since she became a sex worker because she ‘love[s] to make people feel good’. She continued: ‘I’m finally in control of my life, I have learned to trust myself and my intuition. I value and respect myself for the first time.’

Tammi says she is happier now she’s single, and isn’t worried about what her friends and family might think of her new career – although she says the ‘few people’ in her life are ‘okay’ about it.

Having previously worked in a number of professions – from bartender to executive assistant – Tammi says she no longer wants to waste her life ‘trying to be somebody else’. She added: ‘My life is mine to live how I see fit. You only have this life to be you.’

Keep doing you, Tammi.