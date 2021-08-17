Footage Shows Chipotle Worker Throwing Scissors At Customer Who Complained
Footage has gone viral that shows a Chipotle worker from Baltimore throwing a pair of scissors at a complaining customer.
The attack reportedly happened on Tuesday, August 10, at a branch of Chipotle on Charles Street, Mt. Vernon, and began when customer Atony Evans complained about his order being delayed.
Evans had made his order online, but had to wait a further 30 minutes before his food was served. Deciding to stand firm, Evans asked to speak to a manager about the hold-up. It was then that things escalated dramatically.
A woman purporting to be the manager could then be seen picking up the scissors from the counter, chucking them at Evans while declaring, ‘I’m the manager. You can call whoever you want to, b****.’
As reported by Fox 45 News, Evans was struck in the left shoulder and proceeded to call the police. However, once officers arrived at the scene, the woman who threw the scissors couldn’t be found.
Speaking with Fox, Evans attributed the shocking behaviour to ‘the culture and stress of living in the city’:
Most of the inner city restaurants, if you go in there and you have a problem with your order, it’s better just to go ahead and humbly accept it unless something serious because they don’t want to hear it.
It seems like they’re more belligerent, more animosity, more negativity, less amenable and less toward customer service.
The Baltimore City Police Department has stated that an investigation into the aggravated assault incident remains open and active.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read