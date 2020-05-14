Former Fast Food Worker Gave Up Day Job To Earn Thousands On OnlyFans Jam Press

A Utah model has opened up about her journey from a homeless high school student and fast food worker to earning thousands on OnlyFans.

Sem Graham, who has more than 430,000 Instagram followers, battled through a tumultuous childhood to become an online sensation, but even now she’s being treated for PTSD, severe depression, anxiety and a hair-pulling disorder called trichotillomania.

In school, the 20-year-old said she ‘was never that pretty girl or the one boys liked at all’, but she’s now a big earner via OnlyFans and Patreon, with people flocking to her pages for content.

At the age of seven, Sem was involved in a car crash in which her mother broke her back just weeks after giving birth to her sister. From here, things took a downward spiral at home, with her mum becoming addicted to opioids and alcohol.

Sem explained:

My father at the time could not deal with her and support the family. So he gave her a bottle of alcohol and sent her back to her room where she would stay for days on end. My father got involved with drugs, drinking, gambling and infidelity. There was a lot of abuse verbally, mentally, physically and emotionally for years especially from my mother at the time. I would pray she would stay in [her] room and never come out.

With their dad also working away from home during the week, Sem and her sister were often left to fend for themselves. ‘Getting to and from school at that age was hard. Because I would get home to my younger sister in a dirty diaper watching TV by herself with my mother nowhere to be found,’ she added.

Fortunately, this didn’t affect Sem’s grades too much. ‘I kept my head down and did school and sports. I tried to spend little time at home and a lot of time at school… I was basically a no one and a nerd,’ she said.

With her father becoming more abusive, Sem, her sister and mother left to go and stay near relatives. As her mum continued to struggle with alcoholism, Sem moved out completely and decided to live in her car while still attending school.

Sem said:

Because I was living in my car, I didn’t have access to the online homework and doing homework at night was hard. I was bouncing from home to home and some of the school staff offered for me to sleep on their couch or come pick up food. I had a teacher give me money to put gas in my car and buy food. I would buy low sodium V8 juices with protein bars and that is basically what I lived off of.

Thankfully, Sem’s aunt and uncle took her in until she graduated high school. After getting a job at a fast food restaurant, all seemed normal – then, her online career took flight.

She had won Miss Delray Teen America at the age of 16, but it was when she was 19 that her Instagram went viral, going from 5,000 to 25,000 followers overnight.

She later opened an OnlyFans account, and now she’s making ‘great money’. ‘I still haven’t taken a dime from my parents, and am currently looking at beautiful homes to buy,’ she said.

Today, she juggles her online career with college and volunteer work, while keeping in touch with her mum and sister. ‘I still see my sister all the time. My mother has finally divorced my father and is on her way to better things,’ Sem added.

While her successes are far from over, she is careful to caution that ‘social media vs real life is far different’. Sem is associated with two Instagram accounts: @semy1122 and @cheeksmag_.