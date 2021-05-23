Former Pandora Employee Exposes Cheater Who Bought Rings For His Girlfriend And Mistress
Jewellery counter workers can no doubt tell a lot about what’s going on in a person’s love life, and it must take the restraint of a saint not to blurt out their true thoughts.
Now a former Pandora employee has taken to TikTok to reveal one cheating boyfriend’s antics, claiming that a man named Jake visited her store and bought two rings. One for his girlfriend and one for his ‘sidepiece’.
In a video captioned ‘gotta support my girls’, Eli, from the US, warned, ‘If your boyfriend’s name is Jake and he lives in MTL, he just bought two rings for his ‘girl and his sidepiece’.
Revealing the two rings purchased by the seemingly philandering customer, Eli stated, ‘Here are the two rings,’ adding, ‘you deserve better’.
The video has been watched more than 400,000 times at the time of writing, with many commenters praising her for her service.
One wrote:
This girl is doing God’s work.
When one person remarked that it couldn’t be ‘legal’ for Eli to post pics of the rings, she simply replied, ‘How is it illegal? I’m bettering society’.
Sadly it would appear that this sort of behaviour is all too commonly witnessed by those watching from behind jewellery counters, with another person remarking:
The amount of customers I had doing this when I also worked at Pandora.
Many people worried that Eli would get into trouble for her good deed, however, in a follow-up clip, she revealed she had actually quit her job the week before and had waited until her final shift to expose the ring-buyer.
Not a good week to receive a ring from a guy called Jake…
CreditsEli/TikTok
