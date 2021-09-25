Former Prisoner’s Diary Details ‘Horror Experiences’ From Behind Bars

We shared the landing with pigeons, the basement where we got our food with cockroaches and mice and to have to get used to doing your toilet business in front of another man in the cell takes some getting used to.

I hate the saying prisons are like a holiday camp. Try living in your bathroom with a packet of noodles to eat, with another man, in the middle of summer and the window doesn’t open and you’ve both got a bad stomach from the out of date food last night, one toilet to share – it’s not the holiday camp I want to visit that’s for sure.