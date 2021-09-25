Former Prisoner’s Diary Details ‘Horror Experiences’ From Behind Bars
An ex-convict has detailed some of the alleged experiences he had while spending five years behind bars in a south-west London prison.
The former prisoner, who remains anonymous, was sent to HMP Wandsworth for fraud before being released last year.
He detailed his alleged experiences in a diary, which he has now released as a book titled The Secret Prisoner: Diary Of A Prisoner, claiming some of the things he witnessed during his time in prison left him with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The ex-con opened up about his supposed experience and the release of his book in an interview with the Daily Star, claiming he witnessed violent attacks and inmates being sexually assaulted in the Category B prison, with hopes to prove people who may think ‘jail is a free vacation’ wrong.
He said, ‘I was released last year. It’s taken this long to get over the PTSD of prison, back on my feet and get this diary in a readable presentable manner to stand up as a ‘book’.’
Behind the walls of the prison, officers were allegedly subject to ‘potting’, which involved prisoners ‘chucking buckets of poo’ over the guards, while the former prisoner also allegedly witnessed ‘spice attacks, violence, self-harming, drug misuse’.
He also described becoming ‘numb’ to people ‘threatening to jump’ or getting word of ‘yet another stabbing’, though noted that it ‘definitely catches up with you once it’s all over’.
He commented, ‘Sometimes I sit and think how did I survive that unscathed? Things will trigger memories like seeing a white van that looks like a sweatbox, a whistle reminds me of when it’s all kicking off and the officers need help or jingling keys like an officer just about to walk in your cell.’
Basic items such as paracetamol and toilet roll were said to be extremely difficult to get hold of, while mobile phones were reportedly very easy to come by.
The author added:
We shared the landing with pigeons, the basement where we got our food with cockroaches and mice and to have to get used to doing your toilet business in front of another man in the cell takes some getting used to.
I hate the saying prisons are like a holiday camp. Try living in your bathroom with a packet of noodles to eat, with another man, in the middle of summer and the window doesn’t open and you’ve both got a bad stomach from the out of date food last night, one toilet to share – it’s not the holiday camp I want to visit that’s for sure.
The Secret Prisoner is available to buy now, though in response to its release a spokesperson for HMP Wandsworth denied the allegations, claiming they ‘do not recognise’ the claims.
