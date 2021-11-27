Former X-Factor Star Dies In Freak Conveyor Belt Accident

Fox 5/Thomas Wells/Facebook

A former X-Factor contestant has died after a freak accident involving a conveyor belt.

Thomas Wells, who also appeared in America’s Got Talent and The Voice, died while working at a tyre manufacturing plant in Oklahoma earlier this month. He was 46 years old.

Thomas’ wife of 17 years, Jessica Wells, told TMZ Thomas became trapped in an automatic conveyer machine that did not stop.

The talented singer and entertainer was rushed to a nearby hospital, and was later airlifted to a larger hospital in Tyler, Texas, where it was hoped specialists would be able to save him. Sadly, Thomas died in hospital from his injuries on November 13.

An obituary for Thomas detailed how he had ‘taught himself to play instruments by ear at a very young age’, and that he had ‘sang in choir both in school and church’ growing up.

The obituary continued:

Thomas had an amazing voice and loved singing hymns as well as contemporary music. He loved to make people laugh. He always had a smile and loved to joke and give people a hard time. He was a great entertainer and always became the centre of attention.

Sharing a video on Thanksgiving, wife Jessica said ‘it was the worst day of my life because I lost my husband’, adding that she knows ‘one hundred and million percent that Thomas is up there waiting for me’.