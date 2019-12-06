Four-Year-Old Is Mum’s Birth Partner And Helped Deliver Baby In Lounge

Warning: Contains Images And Footage Of Childbirth

April Wild’s third pregnancy wasn’t traditional: it was a free birth, in a pool, with her four-year-old daughter by her side.

The mum-of-three had her first child in hospital and her second at home. For her third, she had a very clear idea of what she wanted.

‘For me I just wanted my husband, family, a photographer and a doula,’ she told The Huffington Post. Now, thanks to her account and Badass Birth Photography, we’re able to glean an invaluable, further insight into the miracle of life.

You can see April’s free birth below (warning: graphic content):

Prior to giving birth, April had been doing her research. As a teacher of hypnobirthing and pregnancy yoga, she believes in ‘the power of visualisation’. The key thing, above all else, was to ‘be in a calm environment with people around who make me feel safe’.

A free birth is childbirth at home or elsewhere without the presence or assistance of a healthcare professional – it is legal in the UK and is becoming increasingly popular in the US.

At 41 weeks, this was the latest April had gone into labour in all of her pregnancies. When she woke up with surges on and off, she had a feeling that was the day. Hypnobirthing, a long walk and an afternoon of resting later, the surges grew more consistent – it was time.

April wrote as part of the HuffPost Birth Diaries:

When the doula and photographer turned up, I don’t think they could believe how far along I was because I looked so calm… My husband, meanwhile, kept reminding me to be present with my breath. We were all laughing and chatting normally as the pool was being filled up. And the kids loved coming in and out – my little girl even had her own birthing ball and copied everything I was doing.

By 8pm, the labour intensified. Luckily, April had someone there to help her through.

April explained: