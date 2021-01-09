Fox Hunter Tells Protesters They ‘Don’t Give A F*ck’ About Spreading Coronavirus

A fox hunter has told protesters he ‘doesn’t give a f*ck’ about spreading COVID-19.

Footage has emerged of a confrontation between the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs (WMHS), an activist group opposed to hunting, and members of the Warwickshire Hunt, a well-known fox hunting pack.

Under current restrictions, hunts in England are not permitted to go ahead. However, protesters caught a large group still taking part in a hunt, with the hunters airing their anger at their day being interrupted.

Check out a video of the confrontation below:

When confronted, one of the unnamed men in the video, with faces also blurred, said he didn’t ‘give a f*ck’ about spreading coronavirus, telling the activists that everything would be ‘hunky-dory’ if they all went back to the footpath.

A spokesperson for the WMHS said: ‘It doesn’t come as any surprise that they just carry on living in this bubble, where nothing affects them and that they are immune from any rules we have to follow.’

Fox Hunters Caters Caters News

They added: ‘Most people across the country have made difficult sacrifices, they’ve potentially lost their jobs or family members. It’s taking the mick that they’re going out in such large numbers and disregarding the hard work of the NHS.’

While urging that members of the hunt followed COVID-19 protocols, those behind the event failed to offer an explanation for the man’s comments about spreading the virus.

A spokesperson said: ‘The Warwickshire Hunt has been very concerned about COVID and the resulting potential risks so we have therefore been operating proper COVID protocols during the trail hunting season. This includes a strict Track and Trace system for all members and followers of the hunt.’

Fox Hunters Caters 2 Caters News

They added: ‘However, we were not able, despite repeated requests, to get the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs to sign up to this Track and Trace which they should do as followers of an organised sporting activity. It has been a great concern to us that the saboteurs think they are above this important safety check.’

In an earlier update on its website, the WMHS wrote: ‘At a time when we’re all making huge sacrifices, including not seeing our families at Christmas, it shows the selfishness of the hunting community that they’re unwilling to curtail their activities.’

It added: ‘If you see hunts out anywhere in the country then film them as they almost certainly won’t be practising social distancing and will be continuing to spread this deadly virus in pursuit of their desire to kill wildlife.’