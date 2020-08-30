Friends Invent ‘Brokini’ For Men To ‘Show Off Your Package In Style’

Brokinis Brokinis/Instagram

Very nice! Two friends over in Toronto, Canada, are steering the ‘bathing suit revolution of schmedium proportions’ – say hello to the Brokini.

Chad Sasko and Taylor Field’s creation is rather simple: think one of Borat’s trademark mankinis, except this new outfit has a single strap.

One glance at Brokinis’ website and social media, and it’ll all appear to be a bit of a laugh. However, underneath those giggles is a legitimate operation – you can buy one of their swimsuits for just $45 and they even ship internationally.

‘More than 100 years have passed without any advancement in men’s bathing suits… until now,’ the website claims.

In Brokinis’ ‘About’ section, it explains:

We (the founders) excelled in high school and found classes to be a joke. We therefore didn’t develop any work or study ethic and spent most of our time playing hacky sack and sword fighting with meter sticks. We somehow made it into business school and were both perfectly mediocre and that is why we are stuck running a business that loses money like crazy.

It adds: ‘We hope to one day grow Brokinis enough to cover our MASSIVE cryptocurrency losses and hire a golden retriever as a receptionist, but we have no idea how to run a business so that seems pretty unlikely at this point. We like dogs and strawberry daiquiris and the Toronto Maple Leafs.’

Fair warning for those looking to ‘show off their package in style’, the founders note that your Brokini ‘may attract wanted attention’.

For those who are unconvinced, the website urges: ‘If you want to learn more please go to the Brokini Product Page and click Add to Cart. Then purchase five Brokinis. Cheers.’