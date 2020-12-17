Frontline Worker Whose Twin Sister Died Of Coronavirus Warns Against Parties

Frontline Worker Whose Twin Sister, 47, Died Of Coronavirus Warns Against Parties Cynthia Racanati/Iowa News Now

A frontline medical worker has warned about the danger of going to parties after losing her identical twin sister to coronavirus.

Michele and Cynthia Racanati, from Oelwein, Iowa, both worked at MercyOne hospital in Oelwein; Cynthia as a medical assistant in Urgent Care, and Michele as a medical assistant in the clinics.

After months of working on the frontline, Michele, 47, contracted coronavirus and was admitted to the emergency room as she struggled to breathe. She was later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to receive ECMO treatment, but she died before she arrived.

Twin sisters wearing face masks in covid-19 pandemic Cynthia Racanati/Iowa News Now

Both Cynthia and Michele took necessary precautions to avoid contracting the virus as they worked on the frontlines, but when October came they decided to attend a few events together.

Cynthia told Iowa’s News Now she contracted the virus after attending the gatherings, and recalled having a headache and that her eyes felt ‘very fatigued and tired’. On the whole, however, she said they were ‘really mild, cold symptoms’.

After Cynthia fell ill, her brother also tested positive, followed by Michele. While Cynthia was able to go back to work, Michele stayed at home, attempting to recover and texting her sister to say ‘how hard it was to breathe’.

When her breathing became particularly laboured, Cynthia took Michele to the emergency room. She was transferred to MercyOne in Waterloo before being flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where doctors planned to use the ECMO machine to takes the blood out of Michele’s body and oxygenate it.

Michele lost her life after contracting coronavirus Cynthia Racanati/Iowa News Now

When she arrived in Iowa City, doctors performed tests and determined Michele had suffered brain death.

Cynthia explained:

They believe that she had a stroke, while at MercyOne in Waterloo, and a blood clot broke off from her heart, and went up through her carotid artery and stopped the flow of blood and oxygen to the entire left side of her brain.

Michele’s son made the decision to take her off life support, and the mum-of-three passed away within 10 minutes. Cynthia said while it was a ‘very difficult decision’, it was what her sister ‘would have wanted’.

Cynthia discussing her sister's death Cynthia Racanati/Iowa News Now

Cynthia told Iowa News Now that Michele expressed her regret at attending the events that are thought to have led to her contracting coronavirus. Her sister said that if she could ‘go back and do it over again’, she wouldn’t have gone to the ‘birthday parties and Halloween celebrations’.

Cynthia said:

We all have survivor’s guilt. And I wonder what I could have done differently, you know, if I insisted that she go to the ER at an earlier time.

Michele’s son, Tre Cyr, described his mum as ‘the best’ and said ‘everybody just loved her’.

Twin sisters working together in covid-19 pandemic Cynthia Racanati/Iowa News Now

The family decided to share their story to encourage people to stick to precautions, continue social distancing and wearing masks, as Cynthia stressed that ‘it’s taking healthy people, it’s affecting everybody’.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 307,500 people in the US have lost their lives to coronavirus since the outbreak began.