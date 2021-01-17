Frozen Caveman Sculpture Compared To Monolith Appears In Minneapolis zachschumack/Instagram

An icy sculpture containing a frozen caveman has emerged next to the trails in a Minneapolis park, leaving local hikers stunned.

The bizarre piece, which has been compared the monolith structures that appeared all over the world at the end of last year, depicts caveman Zug Zug encased in plastic that looks eerily like a giant block of ice.

It was designed by artist Zack Schumack, who created the Ice Man sculpture for a previous marketing event; however, he decided to share the piece with the people of Minneapolis.

Now, the sculpture stands between two trails in Theodore Wirth Park, buried carefully in the thick snow.

‘Every day I would go to my garage and see this thing looking at me and it seemed like such a shame that this piece of art was just sitting there,’ Schumack explained to Fox 9.

‘I really like that it’s getting some attention because it’s getting people to get away from their TVs and computer screens,’ he added.

Schumack went on to explain that he wanted to give people in the city ‘something else to talk about – something positive,’ during a time when it seems as though doom and gloom is the only thing on the news agenda.

Frozen Caveman Sculpture Compared To Monolith Appears In Minneapolis zachschumack/Instagram

Schumack hoped that the prospect of bumping into the unusual sculpture would ‘encourage people to get out, to go to the parks, go to the trails and explore the park’.

The statue, which was handmade by Schumack himself, was originally planted in the park without the Park Department’s permission, but it soon became apparent that locals were loving the new installation, with many stopping to take pictures for social media.

The artist has even hinted that a second icy sculpture could be set to appear elsewhere within the next few days. Watch this space.