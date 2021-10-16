unilad
Advert

Frustrated Burglar Leaves Angry Note After Not Finding Enough Money

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Oct 2021 13:41
Frustrated Burglar Leaves Angry Note After Not Finding Enough MoneyAlamy

A burglar in India was left so dissatisfied with a person’s possessions that they left an angry note for the homeowner to find when they got back.

The incident recently took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, with the homeowner returning last Saturday, October 9, to find jewellery stolen and thousands of rupees gone.

Advert

However, the thief also left a handwritten note before they fled with whatever they could get, complaining about the lack of money in the house.

As shared to Twitter by Anurag Dwary, the note read, ‘Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha collector’, translating to, ‘When there was no money, it should not have been locked, collector.’

A total of Rs 30,000 (£290) was stolen from the property and a few items of jewellery. It’s currently unclear exactly when the theft took place, given the homeowner had been away for two weeks before coming back.

Advert

As reported by The Indian Express, the burglar’s note was written with a government officer’s pen and pad. Local police have since launched an investigation.

The story was shared to social media, where many were surprised at the gall of the burglar to leave such a note. ‘Only in India can you get scolded by thieves who break into your home,’ one user wrote.

‘Why waste a precious thief’s time if you don’t have anything… their hard work is waste, my sympathy to the thief,’ another joked. ‘Thief would write the same words if he visits my house,’ a third commented. ‘I’m surprised they didn’t sue,’ another wrote.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Alex Scott Tearfully Discovers Her Family Owned Slaves
Film and TV

Alex Scott Tearfully Discovers Her Family Owned Slaves

The Queen Has Been Told To Stop Drinking
Health

The Queen Has Been Told To Stop Drinking

Matt Hancock Sacked From UN Covid Advisor Job Days After Taking It
News

Matt Hancock Sacked From UN Covid Advisor Job Days After Taking It

Pubs Are Spraying Their Toilets With ‘Anti-Cocaine’ Spray
News

Pubs Are Spraying Their Toilets With ‘Anti-Cocaine’ Spray

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Life, burglary, India, Theft

Credits

The Indian Express

  1. The Indian Express

    Disappointed burglar leaves message for SDM: ‘Why was the house locked when there was no money?’

 