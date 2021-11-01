Frustrated Guy Reveals The Troubles Of Growing Up With QAnon Mum

@mac1eann/TikTok/Alamy

It’s easy to dismiss QAnon supporters as tin-foil hat wearing conspiracy theorists.

But it’s important to remember that the group’s followers are real people, many of whom have families who are just as horrified by their views as the rest of us.

Now, one son has come forward to reveal what it’s like having a mother who has been taken in by QAnon’s conspiracies, and it looks pretty exhausting.

In a TikTok video, @mac1eann shared some of his text conversations with his mother on topics like Covid-19 and the vaccine, showing how she frequently shares bogus claims about Covid testing and other conspiracy-based memes.

‘Do not get vaccinated Mac,’ reads one, with another showing a picture of a bacteria-filled petri dish that claims falsely to show the germs that build up inside a face mask.

The theories get even more unbelievable, ranging from telling him that the nose swab Covid-19 tests are used to secretly give people the vaccine, to one that simply reads ‘do not drink tap water’.

It seems like a frustrating and exhausting thing to have to watch a loved one fall victims to, and Mac’s followers have shown just how many people are going through the same thing, with several posting their own stories of similar encounters with their parents.

‘It’s so hard to maintain a loving and respectful relationship when they’ve become all but brainwashed like this,’ one person wrote, while another person asked, ‘Is there a support group for this?’

‘I feel like I’m slowly watching my mom lose her sanity,’ said another person with a QAnon parent.

It’s estimated that as many as one-fifth of Americans may believe in at least some parts of the QAnon movement.