Gangs Have Started Stealing PlayStation 5 Consoles Out Of Moving Trucks

Reports have emerged of gangs breaking into lorries with PlayStation 5 consoles in.

Following its highly anticipated release last month, the PS5 has flown off shelves across the globe, leaving many unable to get one for themselves.

With this in mind, gangs are now trying to steal shipments of the popular consoles by reportedly boxing-in moving lorries carrying them.

According to The Times, the stunt, known as ‘the rollover’, has been used almost 30 times this year by thieves. It involves mounting the car bonnet of a moving car to gain access to the moving lorry carrying the goods.

The number of these incidents has increased in the lead up to Christmas, reportedly causing police to issue alerts to delivery companies.

A former security manager at the Road Haulage Association believes the gangs are getting inside information as to which lorries are carrying certain items, and that it’s not just pot luck, The Times reports.

They said, ‘Somebody must know when and where that vehicle is and it can’t be just random that you are going to attack that. Somebody has done some tipping off’.

These aren’t the first reports of suspected theft involving the PS5 since its release. One person reported that he’d received cat food from Amazon instead of his new console, leaving him to believe his PS5 may have been stolen and replaced with the animal food instead.

Sharing his experience online, several people shared similar stories in which they had received something other than a PS5.

The online shopping giant has since apologised for the mix-ups and claimed that it is investigating the matter.