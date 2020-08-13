Gay Mormon Who Married Straight Woman Says Developing Sexual Attraction Took Practice

sky_and_manda/Instagram

Amanda and Skyler Sorensen, Mormons from Utah, have an unconventional marriage: he’s gay and she’s straight. Nevertheless, it works.

The couple, both 25, recently went viral after a screenshot of Skyler’s Twitter account was posted online, with his bio reading, ‘Gay, and happily married to an amazing woman.’

Another tweet was also captured, which read, ‘Being in a mixed-orientation marriage is like going to Disneyland and having some people tell you you’d be better off at Six Flags. Six Flags may have more rollercoasters, but it’ll never beat the happiest place on Earth.’

For Mormons, ‘celestial marriage’ – a union between a man and woman only – is crucial for entering heaven after death. Amanda told the New York Post, ‘We want to just advocate that this is an option, too, if this feels right to you. It’s really a hard journey for men within the church that are gay, or even women as well that are lesbian.’

The pair met just under five years ago, having been assigned to the same ‘ward’ in Salt Lake City, where young Mormons could meet. Neither Skyler nor Amanda were really into socialising, ‘so we kind of… bonded over that’, they said.

After around six months as friends, they officially got together. Naturally, conflicts soon arose over Skyler’s sexuality, before both realising the natural next step. ‘He grew up always knowing that he was never going to be with a guy. That was always his conviction and his belief and his desire,’ Amanda said.

Dubbing him a ‘demisexual’, Amanda said of their sex life, ‘I don’t know if we both fully understand how and why it works, but it definitely does.’

Discussing the dynamic of their marriage, Skyler explained:

That sexual attraction came from, I mean, trial-and-error and a lot of practice… we have our struggles of course, like every marriage, but me being gay hasn’t been… the biggest issue in our marriage. It’s been communication, normal marriage things.

Amanda added, ‘Do I wish that Skylar wasn’t gay? Yeah, sometimes. But I wouldn’t want to be with anyone else other than him.’

The couple called upon Dr. Ty Mansfield, a private practice marriage and family therapist, to help them work through their marriage. ‘Whatever path you choose, there are healthy ways and unhealthy ways to navigate that path,’ he said, adding that the Sorensens can find ‘authentic sexual expression’ through ‘nurturing of the… personal, spiritual bond’.

Skyler said, ‘I’ve always pictured this realisation of family in my life: marrying a woman, having children, raising those children.’ The pair’s first child, Milo, died 24 days after birth, after being born at less than 25 weeks.

Commenting on the acceptance of their arrangement, Skyler urged that ‘we made this decision together… we just ask for the same grace and understanding that other people in the LGBT community are asking for, because we’re two consenting adults’.