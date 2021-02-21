Genius 10-Year-Old Makes Stick Library In Local Park For Neighbourhood Dogs

Doodles of Saskatoon/Facebook

A 10-year-old boy has created a ‘stick library’ for dogs to enjoy at a local park.

Jeremiah and his dad Dave Carter created the innovative idea as a way of entertaining themselves during lockdown.

The duo apparently try to craft something every week and after hearing about someone else making a ‘stick library’ in New Zealand, the Canadian-based father and son decided to make one too.

Jeremiah and Dave built the library from scratch and filled it with sticks for dogs to enjoy, including their own two-year-old Goldendoodle Nala.

Doodles of Saskatoon/Facebook

After they built it, the pair headed to the local park and zip tied it to a fence so that it wouldn’t disappear. Returning the next day, they found that – much to their joy – the stick library had been used.

Dave said to CNN, ‘We took it and zip tied it to the fence so it wouldn’t disappear, we gathered sticks that we figured dogs would enjoy, and filled it up and waited to see what happened. When we would go to the dog park, there would be no sticks in there, or lots of sticks lying around.’

One person commented on their Doodles of Saskatoon Facebook post debuting the library, ‘Thanks for building this. Our dog Cocoa loves the stick library!’

Doodles of Saskatoon/Facebook

Dave added that Jeremiah has gotten a lot of satisfaction knowing that their quirky invention is being used as it has ‘given him some enjoyment and a bit of purpose’.

‘It seems to be a good thing for the community. It can connect us in a way when we’re not as connected as we normally are’, he continued.

With this in mind, Dave and Jeremiah are looking to create another stick library to put in another local park since their first one seems to have gone down a storm.