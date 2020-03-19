George R. R. Martin In Self-Isolation And Finally Finishing Game Of Thrones Books

George R. R. Martin Is In Self-Isolation And Is Finally Finishing Game Of Thrones Books PA Images

When something like the coronavirus pandemic comes around we, of course, want to ensure that the greats of our lifetime are protected at all costs.

So, it comes as a great relief to know that the Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin is safe and well in self-isolation.

But, it gets better. While most of us are spending our time binge-watching Netflix, eating our cupboards dry and working from the comfort of our own beds, Martin is keeping himself very busy.

In fact, he’s being super productive and using the coronavirus lockdown time to get working on The Winds of Winter, the long-awaited sixth novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

Revealing the news on his website, Not A Blog, Martin said, ‘strange days are upon us’, adding that ‘as ancient as I am, I cannot recall ever having lived through anything like the past few weeks.’

He said:

For those of you who may be concerned for me personally… yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition. But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions.

Phew.

The Game of Thrones author continued:

I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going in to town or seeing anyone. Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day. Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here.

This is a huge deal for Game of Thrones fans who have been waiting almost a decade for the final installment of the medieval fantasy novels. But, Martin is known for taking his time to craft the sought after tales, taking six years to write the fifth and most recent book A Dance with Dragons, released in 2011.

Fans were less than satisfied with HBO’s Game of Thrones ending, so it’s all on Martin to give the people of Westeros the ending they deserve.

In these trying times, it’s important to try and draw positives from every situation, and if having to hunker down in our own homes is a side effect of the pandemic, then getting the final instalment of the Game of Thrones books sure does seem like the silver lining to an otherwise very dark cloud.

And fortunately, this isn’t the only silver lining, as people all over the world share small acts of kindness to get us through the difficult days.