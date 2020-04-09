Georgia Bar Owner Takes Down Nearly $4,000 Of Bills Stapled To Walls To Pay Staff Who Lost Jobs

Many businesses have been forced to close their doors due to the current global health crisis.

For the likes of pubs and restaurants, no customers means no income, which is a concerning prospect for business owners as well as their staff.

But sometimes it takes difficult times for people and businesses to really come together and support one another.

Bar Owner Takes Down Nearly $4,000 Of Bills Stapled To Walls To Pay Staff Who Lost Jobs Fox28

That’s particularly true for one bar on Tybee Island, Georgia, which has decided to donate to its staff – who are now out of work – in a unique way.

Customers who have visited The Sand Bar will know the bar’s walls are covered in dollar bills.

Bar owner Jennifer Knox told Fox28:

The dollars have been starting, for gosh, close to 14 or 15 year.

After The Sand Bar was forced to close its doors due to the health crisis, Jennifer got an idea.

She continued:

We looked around and we were like, ‘We have money on the walls and time on our hands’, and we just felt this sense of urgency to get these dollars down and into the hands of those who need it.

Jennifer and five volunteers began working around the clock to collect the dollar bills from the walls and ceiling across three days. Quickly, the dollar bills began to add up and once they were done, the group counted out $3,714.

Jennifer decided to split the money between The Sand Bar’s four bartenders and two musicians who are all now out of work. When one of the staff found out about the cash coming her way, however, she decided to give it to another bartender on the island who she felt needed it more than she did.

‘To see something so amazing get even more amazing, it was so overwhelming and so emotional,’ Jennifer said.

Inspired by her staff’s generosity, Jennifer decided to set up a Venmo donation account to help other service industry workers on Tybee Island.

She said:

Times like this, you’re going to see the best in people right now, and that’s what’s going to get us through this time I think.

When The Sand Bar does eventually reopen its doors, Jennifer says they don’t plan to restart the dollar bill collection; instead they will find a different way for visitors to make their mark.

The world can seem like a pretty bleak place at times, but it’s small acts of kindness from everyday heroes like Jennifer and her team that will get us through.

Nice work, guys.