German Man Who Drinks His Own Urine Says He Only Needs Four Hours Of Sleep

I just started and tried it and straight away, the benefits were so amazing that I knew I wanted to continue. I was kind of depressed and disconnected from myself and it really helped me to go in and dive deeper into my own consciousness. It helped me to explore all of the angles of my mind, the deeper layers of reality, and ideas surrounding hermetic laws, yogic traditions, the self-sustaining body, and the self-healing human vessel.

Shivambu Kalpa appealed to me because I was always looking for a health remedy that anybody could use. It’s very natural and accessible for every human being.