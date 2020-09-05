German Man Who Drinks His Own Urine Says He Only Needs Four Hours Of Sleep
While many people drink things like orange juice to get their hit of vitamin C, the only vitamin on this guy’s mind is vitamin pee.
26-year-old Jan from Germany swears by the benefits drinking his own urine has on his mental and physical health – he even rubs the stuff into his eyes and skin.
Jan claims he never falls ill because of his daily drinking and skincare routine, and even goes as far as to say he’s in the best shape he’s ever been in.
The sports coach and student also runs off a measly four hours sleep because he has so much energy from the urine therapy, which he says has also helped his depression.
Jan discovered Shivambu Kalpa – aka urine therapy – three years ago. The concept behind the therapy is that your body is self-sustaining, and that urine consumption allows the body to heal itself. He then embraced the… unique idea and has followed it every day since.
He explained:
I just started and tried it and straight away, the benefits were so amazing that I knew I wanted to continue. I was kind of depressed and disconnected from myself and it really helped me to go in and dive deeper into my own consciousness. It helped me to explore all of the angles of my mind, the deeper layers of reality, and ideas surrounding hermetic laws, yogic traditions, the self-sustaining body, and the self-healing human vessel.
Shivambu Kalpa appealed to me because I was always looking for a health remedy that anybody could use. It’s very natural and accessible for every human being.
Jan added that he thinks Shivambu Kalpa is the ‘perfect medicine’ because it’s supposedly full of what every body needs.
But how does Jan drink his pee, I hear you ask? Well, he literally just pees into a glass and drinks it. However, he will sometimes leave his pee to ‘age’ as he believes that increases its healing powers. Interesting…
Jan continued:
I have a better quality of life since doing this but it is all about balance – I have to remind myself that I still live in this society. My consciousness has developed and I barely have to sleep.
You don’t have to prepare anything when you ingest urine. You can even age it which makes it even more potent and powerful, but this is an advanced technique that I also have to get more into. For beginners, you just pee into a glass and drink it, or apply it into your senses, portals, and skin.
Personally, I think I’ll just stick to drinking water.
