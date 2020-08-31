Get Paid To Live And Work On A Tropical Island Near The Great Barrier Reef
If you’re longing for a change of pace and a better quality of life, you could do a whole lot worse than sign up to live and work in a bonafide tropical paradise.
A caretaker is needed to look after two tropical islands on the Great Barrier Reef, keeping on top of building and infrastructure maintenance – which will include the solar power system and sewage works – and liaising with tourist operators.
Duties will also include cleaning toilets, managing weeds and plants, and counting bird populations, meaning you will need to be hardworking and versatile.
The chosen candidate will get the opportunity to live on the Low Isles, two tranquil, isolated islands located some 15km from Port Douglas, Queensland, within the breathtakingly beautiful Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.
The peace and quiet found there may not suit those who thrive off noise and city life, but it sounds like an absolute dream for those of us with hermit tendencies. Of course, you’ll have to put the work in to succeed.
According to the job description, the ideal candidate will have a ‘passion for sustainability and natural heritage’, and won’t be ‘afraid to get their hands dirty and live remotely’. They must also have experience in the area of infrastructure maintenance.
Assistant director for reef conservation with the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Dr Mark Read, said:
The caretakers live in paradise on a tropical island surrounded by the Great Barrier Reef – but maintaining an island is hard work and remote island living means limiting electricity and water use which may not suit everyone.
The job description reads as follows:
Are you passionate about the Great Barrier Reef and island conservation, living sustainably, and possess high-level people management and engagement skills?’ the job descriptions reads.
Could you live and work on an isolated tropical island in the beautiful Great Barrier Reef Marine Park?
Australia’s lead management agency for the Great Barrier Reef is now seeking submissions via a merit-based tender process for caretakers on Low Isles, located 15 km offshore from Port Douglas within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.
The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority appoints caretakers to this sustainable island in the Marine Park to ensure its natural and heritage values are maintained.
If you want to be in with a chance, then you’ll need to ensure your application is completed and submitted by 3pm ACT on Friday September 25. The salary for this position has not been stipulated.
