Get Paid To Live And Work On A Tropical Island Near The Great Barrier Reef

Are you passionate about the Great Barrier Reef and island conservation, living sustainably, and possess high-level people management and engagement skills?’ the job descriptions reads.

Could you live and work on an isolated tropical island in the beautiful Great Barrier Reef Marine Park?

Australia’s lead management agency for the Great Barrier Reef is now seeking submissions via a merit-based tender process for caretakers on Low Isles, located 15 km offshore from Port Douglas within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority appoints caretakers to this sustainable island in the Marine Park to ensure its natural and heritage values are maintained.