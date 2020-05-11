Giant Beetle Discovered Crawling Around In Little Girl’s Head In Missouri
A giant beetle was discovered crawling around in a little girl’s head, and it’s the stuff of nightmares.
When we say crawling around in her head, we mean literally inside her skull. Bleurgh.
The poor girl it happened to was six-year-old SibiKaia Monk, whose mum Kris discovered the insect.
Upon discovering the kidney bean sized beetle behind her daughters eye, Kris admitted she almost had a panic attack.
Recalling the horrific incident, Kris explained how SibiKaia had woken up in the middle of the night crying on April 29 saying that her eye was burning.
Despite the insect flying into the six-year-old’s eye the previous afternoon, it wasn’t until SibiKaia woke up at 1:30am that Kris, 40, discovered a ‘black thing’ in her child’s eye.
Thinking it was botfly eggs and that she’d need surgery, SibiKaia’s parents rushed her to hospital for the large beetle to naturally drop out of young girl’s eye a couple of hours later. Gross.
Kris, from Missouri, US, said:
By the time we got to the hospital she was calm and we were talking to the nurse.
Then SibiKaia squeezed her eye shut and when she opened her eye it just slid out.
The [registration] nurse was like ‘Oh my god’ and grabbed a tissue, and I was like ‘oh my god, it’s a bug’.
My reaction, the nurses reaction and the doctor’s initial reaction was just this full-body shudder.
Doctors said the black cedar beetle had been lodged under the youngster’s eyelid, had crawled along her eyeball and then took nine hours to die before her body could reject the bug naturally.
Despite the fact a beetle had just dropped out her eye, SibiKaia remained calm, looked down at the bug and named him Todd. As you do.
The young girl then invited nurses to play eye spy with her – but changed the words to, ‘I spy with my buggy eye’.
Kris added:
I’d been refraining from really reacting, but I was just like ‘oh, my skin is just crawling’ and this thing had been in her eye, alive and crawling around.
That night I actually had a nightmare about eggs being behind [SibiKaia’s] eye, hatching and coming out.
Kris shared the experience on Facebook to try get help with determining what kind of bug it was. Facebook groups that specialise in entomology, the study of insects, and multiple members concluded it was a black cedar beetle.
While Kris is probably mentally scarred from the whole thing, SibiKaia was fine and doctors confirmed there was no damage to the six-year-old’s eye.
Well, that’s one story to tell the grandkids.
