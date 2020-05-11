Giant Beetle Discovered Crawling Around In Little Girl’s Head In Missouri

By the time we got to the hospital she was calm and we were talking to the nurse.

Then SibiKaia squeezed her eye shut and when she opened her eye it just slid out.

The [registration] nurse was like ‘Oh my god’ and grabbed a tissue, and I was like ‘oh my god, it’s a bug’.

My reaction, the nurses reaction and the doctor’s initial reaction was just this full-body shudder.