Gin Company Hiring Tasters Who Will Be Paid In Bottles Of Alcohol

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 12 Dec 2020 16:28
Reckon you can tell your rhubarb gin from your elderflower, or your dry gin from your botanical?

The Local Gin Company is on the lookout for taste testers to give honest feedback on premium pink gins, and you’ll even get paid with more alcohol!

Two lucky candidates will be chosen from each of the eight regions of the UK, who will be tasked with trying various different local gins before giving their thoughts back to the company’s Gin Selection Team.

If the feedback isn’t great, then the gins won’t make it into the selection boxes carefully put together by the team.

All of the gins tasted will be local to the areas where they are made, so the taste testers must be passionate about supporting local businesses, too.

Anyone who thinks they’ve got what it takes, should apply specifically to the local area they’re in. The locations looking for taste testers include: London; the South East; the South West; East of England; the Midlands; Yorkshire & The Humber; the North East; and the North West.

To be in with a shot, all you have to do is head to The Local Gin Company’s website and fill out an application for your region – but you’d better be quick, as applications close on December 31.

You’ll need to include your full name, email, contact number and reasons as to why you’re the best candidate for the job.

While the position doesn’t offer money in exchange, it does offer regular free samples of gin to taste. I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that, does it?

