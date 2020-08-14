Ginger Guys Wanted To Pose Naked For Red Hot Calendar Thomas Knights/Red Hot

Yep, it’s that time of year again where the nation’s gingers are celebrated (as they should be) to feature in the annual Red Hot calendar to raise awareness for testicular cancer charity, It’s in the Bag.

Advert

12 ginger gods are the order of the day who will, once the full selection has been revealed, fill 2021’s monthly pages with tasteful nakedness as part of the charitable cause, while raising money for it in the process.

The red-haired models will be partaking in the bare-all photoshoot over the penultimate weekend in August, 22-24, at a central London location.

Ginger Guys Wanted To Pose Naked For Red Hot Calendar Thomas Knights/Red Hot

The charity is run by a group of cancer survivors, supported by NHS specialist staff, with this year’s snaps courtesy of their renowned and regular photographer Thomas Knights, only this time it’ll be accompanied by a short film from music video director Kassandra Powell.

Advert

’In the film we wanted to convey a heavenly paradise, where the birds, bees and butterflies fill the air looking for that valuable sticky-sweet nectar,’ says Knights.

‘Morning dew drops form on the tip of open leaves, the air is thick with an intense aroma of jasmine. We play with masculine and feminine themes, fragile petals brush up against soft skin on hard muscle, innocence meets sexual desires, forbidden fantasies finally find the light… and only love exists.’

With the 2019 Red Hot calendar going down a storm and the photocall for last year’s Ibiza shoot having gained a helluva lot of attention, Red Hot 2021 looks set to be the biggest in its history.

What’s more, they’re also now supporting Lady Gaga’s Born This Way charity, which was set up to spread kindness and offer support and empowerment.

For more information on how to apply, either get in touch with @RedHot100 on Instagram with a clear photo of yourself, or email: [email protected]