Girl, 2, Sends Mum’s Nudes To Entire Contact List

I pulled Snapchat up to go to the sent stuff and there was probably 15 people that she had snapped that morning that I didn’t. It’s people I don’t talk to all the time. I was like, ‘Oh, there’s the guy I went to college with who had a crush on me,’ and, ‘Oh, there’s a past client of mine,’, ‘There’s an old co-worker.’

I didn’t know it went to everybody. I immediately responded to everybody and some responded back to say the picture they got was the ceiling, or a sideways picture of a kid’s foot.