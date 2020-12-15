Girl, 9, Plays Piano While Conscious During Brain Surgery Jam Press

A nine-year old girl from India underwent a six-hour long brain surgery, all the while playing the piano and video games.

Saumya, from the city of Gwalior, had been suffering from a brain tumour that was causing her to have epileptic attacks.

Prior to the surgery, doctors had decided that making her unconscious during the surgery could damage her nerves.

In order to distract her from her surgery, for which she was fully conscious, Saumya played the piano.

One of the doctors who led the surgery, Abhishek Chouhan, said that the child was not in pain, as a local anaesthetic was injected into the part of her head that had to be cut.

‘It ensured that she was not in pain, and by keeping her conscious, we were able to gauge her reactions and constantly check that she was okay,’ Chouhan told Vice.

In another interview with ANI News, he said that in the past two years, Saumya’s epileptic attacks had become more frequent and less receptive to medication, so the decision was made to carry out the surgery.

Additionally, he said the size of the tumour was increasing day by day. In comparison to a CT scan last year, the tumour had grown to four times the size.

Jam Press

In an interview following the operation, Saumya told a reporter that her surgery went well.

‘I had a brain tumour, but now I am okay,’ she said.

When asked whether she already plays the piano, or just played so that doctors could monitor her movements, she confirmed that she could already play.

She said she played the instrument for approximately five hours of the six-hour long operation.

Chouhan said that it was the first time a procedure of this kind was carried out on a child.

Jam Press

The procedure, called awake craniotomy, often requires the patient to play some kind of instrument so that doctors can monitor their movements during surgery.

Earlier this year, British orchestra violinist Dagmar Turner played her instrument during a surgery to remove her brain tumour.

In 2017, an Indian musician played the guitar while doctors treated him for dystonia. The condition would causes painful, involuntary muscle spasms in the man’s fingers.

During the operation, doctors asked Abhishek Prasad to play the guitar every time they ‘burnt’ a circuit in his brain to treat the condition.