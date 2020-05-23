Girl Appears To Defy Laws Of Physics When She Falls From Rope Swing In Texas @mykashaee/Instagram

A video has left people absolutely baffled as a girl appears to ‘defy gravity’ when falling from a rope swing.

Advert

The clip, which was posted to Instagram by Myka Shae on Monday, May 18, shows a girl, who appears to be Myka’s sister, hopping onto a swing above a creek.

She leaps above the water on the swing, before dramatically tumbling down with a bizarre, jerking motion.

Check it out here:

Advert

Sharing the clip, Myka wrote:

2020 hit me hard like…. Happy Monday, friends! I hope my sister makes y’all laugh as hard as I did watching this

If you listen closely, you can hear others in the background gasping in shock as the girl plunges into the murky water.

Although it’s not really clear what happened to make the girl jolt in the air in such a way, people rushed to the comments section to try and work out exactly what went on.

‘Are you a Jedi?’ one follower questioned, joking, ‘I did see the force right there!’

Girl 'Defies Laws Of Physics' When She Fails At Rope Swing @mykashaee/Instagram

Some followers came to the conclusion that you can see an extremely fine rope, which the girl gets caught on, causing her to topple off the swing.

One person commented: ‘Having watched it multiple times and analysed with friends, we all agreed that u can see a thin black string that catches her around the thigh area and flips her over. It even bounces back after she falls out of frame. That must of hurt. [sic]’

Advert

Call off the investigation, they’ve cracked it.