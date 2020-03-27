Girl Finds Out She’s Valedictorian While Working At Drive-Thru After School Closes In Michigan

The Michigan Governor had just issued a ‘Stay at Home’ order for the State of Michigan due to the coronavirus.

Restaurant employees are considered “essential” and were allowed to continue working. All K-12 schools had been ordered closed due to the virus.

We had just completed the process for selecting the valedictorian and I was disappointed that I would have to announce this to Kaitlyn over the phone. I called her home to see if I could FaceTime her and her mom told me that she was working at Culver’s until late that night. I knew I could not wait that long.