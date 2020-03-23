Girl Left With Moustache After Hilarious Fake Tan First Attempt
Anyone who’s ever applied fake tan will know the perils associated with doing so: applying too much and turning a lovely shade of tangerine, staining your bed sheets, staining your clothes, the list goes on.
Luckily, once you’ve applied it a few times you usually become a bit of a pro and can get into your own routine – save for a few hiccups here and there – relatively easily.
For those who are still coming to grips with the fake tan lifestyle though, it’s easy to mess up on occasion, as one young girl from Blackpool, Lancashire, found out the hard way.
Up until recently, Paige Wilkinson, 11, had never used fake tan before. So when she had a bit of spare time last week, she decided to give it a whirl, sneaking her mum’s supply when she wasn’t looking.
Her mum, 31-year-old Kimberley Harrison, had assumed Paige was just chilling in her room on her phone or iPad as a result of her school being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That wasn’t the case though, as she would soon find out.
Nope, because instead of keeping herself occupied by chatting to friends online or scrolling through social media, Paige had decided to give herself a bit of a transformation – and it’s one I’m living for, to be honest.
Mum Kimberley described Paige as ‘very independent’, telling UNILAD she ‘has lots of friends’ and ‘is always having sleepovers and going out with her friends having fun’.
She explained what happened when she realised Paige had taken it upon herself to use her fake tan:
With the schools being closed now because of coronavirus, we were just at home and [Paige] was in her room. I just assumed she was on her phone or iPad, until I looked up and saw her coming downstairs.
[She was] saying she had tried out my fake tan, which she has never used before so [it was] her first time, asking me if I thought she looked good. All I could do was stand there and laugh and capture the moment.
After she stopped filming, Kimberley said she told Paige to get in the shower to wash it all off, saying: ‘Luckily it did all come off.’ The 11-year-old apparently wasn’t pleased with that though ‘as she thought she looked great’.
Incredible. Hopefully Paige’s next attempt won’t be so disastrous.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]