Girl Raises $45,000 For Homeless Man Who Returned Her Grandma's Lost Wallet

A grandma lost her wallet in a coffee shop, and it sparked a life-changing chain of events for a homeless man.

On December 9, Evelyn Topper went to Kamson Coffee in San Rafael with her granddaughter Mikayla Gounard. After enjoying their drinks, the two of them left to go home, but Topper soon realised that she had lost her wallet and was devastated.

Topper explained the importance of the wallet, saying: ‘In this little wallet was everything. Every credit, debit, medicare card. Everything I own. I was distraught.’

A day later, a homeless man named Sean Currey found the wallet in a dumpster behind the coffee shop and called Evelyn Topper to deliver the good news. Currey explained that a friend told him to keep the wallet, but he didn’t feel that was the right thing to do, NBC reports.

The act of kindness left Topper overjoyed, saying:

I was screaming, it’s a mitzvah! I asked him if he knew what a mitzvah was and he said, ‘No.’ I said it’s like a good deed.

While this may seem like a satisfying story of kindness in of itself, there was another twist in the story as Mikayla Gounard celebrated her 12th birthday. Rather than accept conventional gifts, Mikayla decided to ask for donations for her birthday.

Originally, Gounard had planned to celebrate her birthday with socially distant visits from family and friends who would bring donations for a charitable cause. Goundard was still uncertain about where to donate the money, but this personal experience swayed her and she decided to give the money raised, $475 in total, to someone who was in need and had helped her grandmother.

After learning that Currey was homeless, Gounard said that she ‘wanted to give to somebody who really needed something’.

Currey noted his gratitude for the sizable sum:

I’m humbled. I’m just blessed. It’s hard to express words for it. I’m at a loss. I’m warmed by it, 100%.

Since the incident, the Topper family decided to go even further. They set up a GoFundMe page to not only help Sean find housing, but to eventually create ‘a sustainable row of tiny houses for the San Rafael homeless community’. So far, the page has raised more than $45,000. You can donate here.

Most good deeds aren’t rewarded in such a significant way, but this rare instance shows the importance of doing the right thing.