Girl Scouts Set Up Cookie Stand Outside Weed Dispensary

Girl Scout Sets Up Cookie Stand Outside Weed Dispensary Troop leader Melissa Soukup/Chicago Connoisseur/Facebook

There’s no age limit on when you can achieve entrepreneurial success as one group of girl scouts has proved with some genius cookie-selling tekkers.

Advert

The ambitious group of girl scouts managed to capitalise on Illinois’s marijuana legalisation, by setting up shop outside Dispensary 33, a legal Chicago based weed shop.

It’s no secret that a common side effect of cannabis consumption is ‘the munchies’, and so the girls used this well known fact to get the most out of their cookie sales.

Dispensary 33 took to Twitter to reveal cookies were up for grabs outside the store, writing:

Advert

Reporting to you live at Dispensary 33. We have Girl Scout cookies!! And not just the cannabis kind. Support your local Girl Scouts with us. (We have very limited flower for all you stoners. First come first serve. Come through while supply lasts.)

According to reports in the Chicago Tribune, the go-getter girls sold around 230 boxes of Thin Mints and Somoas, which means there must’ve been some seriously hungry people around.

Which is unsurprising after Illinois sold $3.2 million worth of marijuana on its first day of legalisation.

A spokesperson for the weed shop said customers were over the moon to be able to conveniently buy their munchies on their way out of the store.

Abigail Watkins told NBC Chicago:

The response was incredibly positive. People were so excited, our customers loved it, our staff loved it. People were having fun. Everyone loves girl scout cookies. They were undeniably cute.

It comes after the state of Illinois legalised the recreational use of marijuana for those over the age of 21 on January 1 of this year.

Advert

Cannabis consumers can buy up to 30 grams (about 1oz) of marijuana plant material, edibles with no more than 500mg of THC, and five grams of cannabis concentrate products. Non-residents of the state are allowed to buy half those amounts.

Weed Pixabay

Twitter users were quick to praise the girl scouts for providing the ‘perfect match’ to the products being sold at the dispensary.

You’ve really got to admire the tenacity of the young girls who really got to the bottom of the whole ‘supply and demand’ business model.

Sounds like an unbe-leaf-able idea to me. Nice work, girls.