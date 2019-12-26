Girl Thinks Dad Is Having Christmas Affair In Influencer Photo, Gets It Horribly Wrong

Nothing puts a dampener on the festive period quite like thinking you’ve split up an entire family just in time for the big day.

One influencer can attest to this as she believed she’d ruined someone’s Christmas by posting some pictures of herself in front of the giant tree outside the Rockefeller Center – in which a man could be seen getting quite cosy with a woman.

Thinking nothing of it, Caitlyn Rae posted the seemingly innocent pictures on Instagram, only to receive an irate message from another girl telling her the man was her dad and he was having an affair. Yikes.

Caitlyn originally posted the now-infamous pictures two days ago, alongside the caption: ‘hi it’s me cruella de vil back at it again with 4 very similar pictures of myself just to let you know that i uploaded my NYC vlog today and that ill [sic] probably never wear a better outfit than this.’

She then re-shared the pictures to her Twitter page on Christmas Eve, next to a screenshot of a message from a girl who had just seen the images and who had apparently spotted her dad cheating in the background.

The girl wrote:

Are you fucking serious that’s my dad on the right with another girl in your last picture he said he was going away on a business trip for the weekend but obviously not they look so close. I fucking knew it.

merry christmas i just ruined a family by posting on instagram pic.twitter.com/bSGzvInkzq — caitlyn rae😎 (@xc8lyn) December 24, 2019

Realising the accidental error of her ways, Caitlyn wrote alongside the screenshot: ‘merry christmas i just ruined a family by posting on instagram.’

But everything was not as it initially seemed, as the man in the photos came forward shortly afterwards… and it turned out he wasn’t the girl’s dad as she thought. Nope, he was actually just a random guy enjoying the festivities with his girlfriend.

The man, called Bruno, felt the need to clear things up and retweeted Caitlyn’s post, writing: ‘bruh… that’s me I ain’t ya dad yo’. His girlfriend then retweeted his tweet, saying: ‘Baby and I went viral to end 2019 all bc some girl thought Bruno was her dad cheating’.

bruh… that’s me I ain’t ya dad yo https://t.co/VhWMeBBlQv — Bruno (@Bruno_E_Ribeiro) December 25, 2019

Incredible. Hopefully the girl who sent the message will have seen Bruno’s clarification before confronting her dad about his supposed cheating, or else that could have gone terribly wrong.

I wouldn’t like to be a fly on the wall during that conversation…

