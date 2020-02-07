Glamour Model With Z Cup Breasts Will Never Stop Getting Surgery
Foxy Menagerie is ‘a bit obsessed with surgery’. She already has double Z boobs – but her breast enlargement journey isn’t complete yet.
The 42-year-old, from Michigan, turned to surgery six years ago, looking for a revamp after a divorce – her aim is the ‘perfect hourglass figure’.
Foxy’s breast implants currently measure at 6,640 cubic centimetres – however, she has a number in mind she’s yet to reach.
She currently has expanders in, ‘so I am hopefully going to hit 7,000cc (cubic centimetres) very soon before more surgery,’ she said.
Commenting on why she continues to get surgery, Foxy said:
My aim is to achieve a more hourglass morphed look with body modification – I want the perfect hourglass figure. To a degree, yes I am a bit obsessed with surgery – just because I really like the outcome. I feel fantastic when I have surgery done, it makes me so happy to see the new person I’m becoming.
Breast implant size is measured via cubic centimetres (they usually start at around 400 and go up with each additional 200, indicating an additional cup size).
Foxy is satisfied with her double Z breasts – however, she concedes they occasionally make everyday tasks a little bit tricky.
Discussing the big boob pitfalls, Foxy explained:
The worst thing about having such large breasts are some of the silly little things that I discover I suddenly can’t do. So, cooking on the front burner of the stove is not a good idea, because then it’s like Mrs Doubtfire. That’s bad.
I have to put my leg up sideways to put my shoe on, I can’t just bend over. Walking down the stairs, I fall a lot. So I hold on to the rail to save my life.
Growing up, Foxy felt she was ‘plain looking, very shy and very quiet’. ‘I did not talk at all and I was pretty plain except for when I was a teenager and I began to model,’ she added.
However, as the years went on, marriage soon got in the way of modelling. However, her divorce enabled her to get back into the habit. ‘The surgeries really, really impact my confidence because it’s the look I’m after. It’s taken a lot to get me to this point,’ she said.
While she won’t tolerate people crossing the line, Foxy doesn’t mind people looking:
I don’t blame them for looking because it’s like seeing the Loch Ness Monster – you don’t know when you’re going to see one and if you do, you want to take a picture.
‘I’m not sure if I’ll ever be happy with my appearance,’ she said, but for now, 7,000cc is her main goal.
