Glamour Model With Z Cup Breasts Will Never Stop Getting Surgery

The worst thing about having such large breasts are some of the silly little things that I discover I suddenly can’t do. So, cooking on the front burner of the stove is not a good idea, because then it’s like Mrs Doubtfire. That’s bad.

I have to put my leg up sideways to put my shoe on, I can’t just bend over. Walking down the stairs, I fall a lot. So I hold on to the rail to save my life.