Gloucester Man Who Failed Driving Theory 27 Times Pays Impersonator £500 To Take Test

A Gloucester man went to extreme lengths after failing his driving theory test 27 times, paying an impersonator £500 to take it for him.

Failing a test is always disheartening but I can only imagine the frustration of failing a test 27 times. After all that disappointment, I can almost understand 31-year-old Sujon Miah’s reasons for hiring an impersonator.

I say ‘almost’ because in reality it’s a very dangerous thing to do. If you can’t pass the driving theory test yourself then you’re obviously lacking some knowledge, and you really shouldn’t be let loose on the road.

Miah was obviously desperate when he shelled out hundreds of pounds to his accomplice, who sat the test in November 2018. He would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for those meddling… staff at the theory test centre.

The employees became suspicious when they realised Miah’s licence picture did not match the person who was taking the test, so they challenged the impersonator and put a stop to Miah’s plot.

Investigators took Miah to court, and during an interview the 31-year-old admitted he had paid £500 for someone else to take the test.

It also emerged that despite getting foiled the first time, he had carried out his plot once again earlier this year.

The second impersonator managed to go unnoticed and had passed the test, meaning Miah finally had the theory part of his licence sorted. However, the pass was later revoked when the truth surrounding his test came out.

Miah pleaded guilty to two counts of making or supplying articles for use in fraud for a driving theory test by supplying his provisional driving licence to an impersonator to carry out a test in his behalf.

Andy Rice, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) head of counter fraud and investigation, said 1,065 cases of driving theory test fraud had been referred for investigation since April 2019, Gloucestershire Live reports. So far, 136 of the cases have been referred for prosecution.

Our Head of Counter Fraud will be talking to @BBCRadio4 at 12:15 today about how we're cracking down on theory test fraud by prosecuting offenders, some are being sent to prison. pic.twitter.com/J8nJ8Hyi7e — Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (@DVSAgovuk) October 30, 2019

Commenting on the issue, Rice said:

DVSA’s priority is protecting everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles. Our theory tests are designed to ensure that future drivers have the right knowledge and attitude to drive safely and responsibly. We use all of our powers to seek punishment for anyone caught cheating their theory test to reduce the risk of dangerous driving on our roads. These sentences show the courts take this issue seriously.

Miah went to Swindon Crown Court on November 1, where he was given a 14-month sentence suspended for two years and a 200-hour unpaid work order.

The court also ordered him to pay £400 court costs and a victim surcharge.

