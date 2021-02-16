GoFundMe For Mum Arrested After Leaving Her Children To Go To Work Raises $55,000

Turnbull County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A GoFundMe page set up to help a single mum who was arrested after leaving her kids to go to work has raised more than $55,000 at the time of writing.

Shaina Bell, 24, was arrested on charges of child endangerment after allegedly leaving two of her three young children in a motel room while she headed out to work her shift at Little Caesars.

Advert 10

With the pandemic putting an additional strain on struggling parents due to school closures and a lack of child care options, many of those who’ve heard about Bell’s arrest have felt great sympathy for her and have wanted to lend a helping hand.

Turnbull County Sheriff's Office

Bell was arrested while at work on Thursday, February 11, after which she was taken to the Turnbull County Jail. She was then charged with two counts of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor that carries a potential maximum jail sentence of six months, as well as fines of up to $1,000.

Although Bell was allowed to go the very next day, she and her children are now in need of immediate housing.

Advert 10

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by Bell’s mother Danielle Hosey, who was notified that there were people out there who wanted to help her daughter and grandchildren, Faith, Jai’Sean and Jade.

The page was set up to help Shaina and her kids raise the money needed to ‘secure permanent and safe housing’, with all money raised going towards ‘establishing a safe and permanent home’ for the young family.

Danielle Hosey/GoFundMe

At the time of writing, the page has raised more than $55,000, with many donors expressing support and encouragement towards the young mum during what has proven to be a particularly difficult time for parents.

Advert 10

One person empathised:

I know to well the struggles of being a single Mom just working and trying to take care of your family. May God bless you!

Another said:

I am a single father with full-custody of my only child a beautiful 10 year old girl who I’ve been having some type of custody since she was like 2 years old. My daughter’s mother is like nowhere around and doesn’t really help. I don’t got it like that either with like child care, and so my daughter be going to work with me as well. I felt this!!!

Advert 10

Hosey, who has emphasised that Bell ‘works hard’ and ‘loves her family very much’, has expressed gratitude for the generous donations and kind words, writing :

We understand that everyone has a story and we are grateful that you are listening to ours. From the bottom of our hearts we not only appreciate the financial contributions, but also the outpouring of support in the form of kind words and understanding.

As reported by WFMJ, upon her arrest Bell informed officers that she would usually have someone check on her children every hour during her shifts.

Advert 10

Bell is now free on bail following a court hearing at Girard Municipal Court. She is scheduled for another hearing in April.

You can donate to Shaina Bell’s GoFundMe page here.