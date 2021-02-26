Golden Donald Trump Statue Unveiled At Conservative Conference

PA Images

From baby blimps to cartoons, Donald Trump has been depicted in a number of ways over the years, the latest of which came in the form of a golden statue unveiled at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The annual conference, described as the ‘largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world’, kicked off on Thursday, February 25, in Orlando, Florida, where it will run until Sunday.

Trump is set to headline the event in person on its final day, but another version of him was spotted being wheeled down the halls of the Hyatt Regency, this one dressed in a shirt and tie, flip-flops and star-spangled boxer shorts.

Check it out below:

While the former president is known to have a golden-slash-orange complexion, the version of Trump that arrived to the CPAC on Thursday was actually gold, and appeared to be wielding a magic wand.

Footage of the statue was shared online by Bloomberg reporter William Turton, and in the background attendees could be heard describing the gold figure as ‘awesome’ and ‘cool’.

William Turton/Twitter

In contrast, a number of social media users have criticised the creation of the statue, with one Twitter user writing: ‘There is a giant golden statue of Trump at CPAC because nothing says “I’m not in a cult” more like building a giant gold statue of your leader.’

Another commented:

Tell me why there is a golden statue of Trump at the CPAC (conservative conference) They’re literally idolizing him??

A third Twitter user wrote:

CPAC is bad. Very very bad. I don’t think people grasp just how bad this is. A golden statue of Trump is just the tip of iceberg. My god…

Trump’s keynote address on Sunday will be his first speech since he departed from the White House last month, with his beliefs being upheld through the conference as it is hosting several panels discussing unfounded claims of election fraud.

According to NPR, panels include ‘Other Culprits: Why Judges & Media Refused to Look at the Evidence,’ ‘The Left Pulled the Strings, Covered It Up, and Even Admits It’ and ‘Failed States (PA, GA, NV, oh my!).’

Trump is expected to use his speech to draw distinctions between himself and President Biden, and to speak about the future of the Republican party. After he was acquitted at his second impeachment trial, it is also thought the former president will announce a 2024 presidential run.