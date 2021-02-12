unilad
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Is A 40-Year-Old Teacher And People Can’t Believe It

by : Daniel Richardson on : 12 Feb 2021 15:40
'Gorilla Glue Girl' Is A 40-Year-Old Teacher And People Can't Believe It

The ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ shocked the world when she superglued her hair, but many have now been surprised by the age of the woman.

TikToker Tessica Brown, went viral when she accidentally superglued her hair when using Gorilla Glue spray instead of hairspray. As a result, her hair was frozen in place. On the back of this incident, Tessica has had to have an operation to return her hair to its normal state after having it stuck for weeks.

Many thought that this was a silly mistake by a young social media user, but it turns out Tessica is a 40-year-old teacher.

Safe to say, the internet can’t believe it.

It seems that the whole ordeal has shocked a lot of people. Some are confused about the initial mistake, while others are surprised that the teacher didn’t read the packaging before using the glue on their hair.

Fortunately, the situation has been resolved and Tessica Brown is receiving plenty of compliments about her youthful looks.

The mother of five went through an operation over the weekend, and it managed to restore their hair. While this operation would usually cost $12,500, Dr Obeng chose to do it for free after hearing about the situation Brown found herself in.

After the operation, Brown now appears set to return to normality, although they have got a much larger TikTok following after all the drama.

Many who have kept up with the story will now hope that it acts as a lesson for those thinking about putting superglue in their hair.

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Life, Gorilla Glue, Now, Tessica Brown, TikTok

 