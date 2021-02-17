Gorilla Glue Girl’s Plastic Surgeon Says Business Has Never Been Better

TMZ/YouTube/im_d_ollady/TikTok

The plastic surgeon who helped ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ fix her hair says business has never been better.

Tessica Brown made headlines all around the world after using adhesive in her hair, thereby rendering it rock-solid and incredibly painful. No matter what she tried, her hair wasn’t loosening up.

Fortunately, her saviour arrived in Dr. Michael Obeng, a Los Angeles-based surgeon and director of MiKO Plastic Surgery, who offered to complete a $12,500 procedure for absolutely nothing. All that extra publicity has seen the doctor’s appointments skyrocket.

In a new interview with TMZ, Obeng said, ‘I’ve always had a busy business but this last week, we saw a 100-fold increase in inquiries… all kinds of surgeries, things that we’ve done before and we haven’t done before.’

The doctor said he’s received more than 4,000 patient inquiries in the past four days alone. ‘We’re not even equipped to go through that many people,’ he said.

However, he was careful to reveal his exact method for helping Brown with her hair. ‘Let’s call it a magical solution,’ he said, adding that he’s in talks with other people about developing the solution to glues – whether it be Gorilla Glue or another adhesive – being stuck in people’s hair.

Obeng originally reached out to Brown after seeing her story circulating online. He told CBSLA Tuesday, ‘When I found out this was a reality, you can only feel compassion and sympathy for Tessica. The procedure will be to dissolve the polyurethane, which is Gorilla Glue is made out of.’

Brown posted a photo of her and Obeng on Instagram, writing, ‘Words cannot even explain how I feel about @drmichaelkobeng you really gave me my life back and I am forever grateful.’

Following all the media attention, the 40-year-old mother-of-five now has a full-time agent. However, she’s repeatedly urged that she didn’t put her problem on social media for ‘clout’, as she was simply looking for help.



She told Entertainment Tonight, ‘I never was going to take this to social media. The reason I took this to social media was because I didn’t know what else to do. And I know somebody out there could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second when I got up the next morning it was gonna be everywhere.’

Brown has already pledged to donate the majority of the money from her GoFundMe – which has racked up more than $23,000 – to those in similar positions.