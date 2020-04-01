Grandma Of Seven Who Says Personal Training Cured Anxiety Reveals Strange Marriage Proposals

After a while I finally worked up the courage to go to the gym alone, as I had no one else to go with at the time. There was no turning back after that! I loved it! I felt empowered! It was many years later when I finally worked up the courage to step on stage and compete.

I absolutely loved that as well and actually did very well out at it, winning five Ontario championships. I went on to compete in the Canadian championships and from there I competed at the North Americans, which was my last contest, only four years ago.

I honestly feel that because of fitness I have been lucky enough to avoid any major health problems throughout my entire life.