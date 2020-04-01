Grandma Of Seven Who Says Personal Training Cured Anxiety Reveals Strange Marriage Proposals
A 61-year-old grandmother-of-seven is a beacon for health, fitness and body positivity. Her fans love her so much, some have even offered their hand in marriage.
Lynda Jager, from Ontario, Canada, developed her passion for exercise behind closed doors. After teenage years filled with anxiety, she avoided the gym and began working out from the emotional safety of her home.
That was 40 years ago. Now, not only does she have the courage to go to the gym, but she’s actually competed in fitness shows and weightlifting contests all across the country – with six championship titles under her belt.
Lynda is keen to note that her anxiety ‘reduced immensely with exercise’. ‘Our bodies and our minds are capable of so much more than what we think! That’s why I constantly push myself at the gym, and I am always taking courses to learn new things,’ she said.
Discussing her decision to finally go to the gym, Lynda said:
After a while I finally worked up the courage to go to the gym alone, as I had no one else to go with at the time. There was no turning back after that! I loved it! I felt empowered! It was many years later when I finally worked up the courage to step on stage and compete.
I absolutely loved that as well and actually did very well out at it, winning five Ontario championships. I went on to compete in the Canadian championships and from there I competed at the North Americans, which was my last contest, only four years ago.
I honestly feel that because of fitness I have been lucky enough to avoid any major health problems throughout my entire life.
Every morning, Lynda gets up at 4.30am for her daily cardio and weights sessions, then works out again in the evening with her partner of 15 years, Mark – who’s her ‘biggest fan and supporter’.
She added:
He always encourages me to do the things that make me happy. We have an amazing life together, as we love to go to the gym and both believe in staying as fit as possible. We also love to travel and try to do so as much as possible. This is the second marriage for both of us, we have been together for 15 years but only just got married one-and-a-half years ago.
For Lynda, fitness is the ‘fountain of youth’. As long as you get at least seven hours of sleep, take care of your skin, eat enough to fuel your body and drink enough water, you’ll be okay.
While there are challenges with staying fit at an older age, she urged people to not put too many limitations on themselves. ‘As we age our bodies do start to deteriorate and certain adverse health conditions are more common. I always tell people that you need to work out to the best of your ability and just keep moving,’ she said.
Lynda explained:
I say, if you are able, then do it! I am often the only woman (and the oldest) in a sea of men over at the free weight area. In terms of looks, many women start to forget about themselves after they reach a certain age. I believe we should care about our looks just like we did in our 20’s.
In order to inspire people, Lynda set up her own Instagram page @lyndajager – which has amassed more than 3,000 followers. She said: ‘I want to be able to show people, especially those over 40 or 50 that you don’t have to give up or even slow down on your fitness goals. If I can motivate even one person to get up off the couch and go to the gym or go for a walk, then I am happy.’
It’s clear that people love her posts. However, she probably didn’t expect wedding rings. ‘I have had two marriage proposals, in jest I’m sure but nonetheless strange. I also had a young woman walk up to me in a fitness convention and lift my shirt up to see my abs! I’m not even kidding,’ she said.
To those looking to achieve their fitness goals, Lynda has some advice: don’t necessarily go for the ‘all or nothing’ approach, ‘which doesn’t always work when it comes to exercise’.
Lynda said:
If you do too much too soon, you will get sore and hence discouraged. You are better off to start slowly and with purpose. You will need to gradually work up to heavier weights and more frequency (if weight training is what you are focusing on).
Even with other fitness challenges like running or cycling, start at a pace you can handle and gradually work up from there. Set realistic goals and then achieve them!
One step at a time: if Lynda can keep up an extraordinary routine, we can all do our bit to keep fit.
