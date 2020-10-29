Great-Great Grandma From Essex Is Baking Hundreds Of Pies To Feed Hungry Children

I saw [Rashford’s campaign] on the news and I thought, that’s lovely.

I have been baking pies throughout lockdown to help vulnerable people in the community, and I love doing it. It keeps me going, and gives me something to do.

But I thought, I would love to help the little ones, too. I’ve even been thinking about baking miniature pies for the children.

Some people say I’m mad, but I just tell them that I love to help other people. If I can help them, I will.