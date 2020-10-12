Greek Athlete Carries Disabled Student Up Mount Olympus To Fulfil Her Lifelong Dream
An extraordinarily strong Greek athlete has carried a disabled student up Mount Olympus, helping her to fulfil her lifelong dream.
Long-distance runner Marios Giannakou met 22-year-old biology student Eleftheria Tosiou back in September, and it was during this meeting that she revealed her wish to climb to the very highest peak of the famed mountain.
At this point, Marios had already completed a jaw-dropping 50 successful climbs up Mount Olympus. For his 51st climb, he would take Eleftheria with him, carrying her on his back using a specially modified backpack.
Marios revealed their plans on Instagram prior to the climb, telling his followers that if they succeeded, Eleftheria would be the first person with a disability to see Greece from its highest point.
He continued:
For me all the races in the world, the medals and which distinctions so far are very few in front of this purpose.
Personally, I feel more prepared than ever for something like this and I thank Eleftheria for giving me the opportunity to become a better person and to remind me of what we all often forget: that we must live life without fear.
The courageous pair reached Mt Mytikas – the highest peak of Mount Olympus – at 9.02am local time on Monday, October 5. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Marios – who could be seen proudly carrying a Greek flag – remarked, ‘There is nothing more real than a dream.’
As per the Greek Reporter, the climb took more than 10 hours, and the pair were accompanied by an eight-member support crew.
After reaching heights of 2,400 m, Marios and Eleftheria spent the night at a refuge before heading off to the 2,918m Mt Mytikas at 6.00am.
Upon returning to the refuge on their way back down, the adventurers reportedly received a message of congratulations from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who described their feat as a ‘fantastic idea’ and wished them a safe return journey.
Sharing a picture of himself and Eleftheria after their remarkable achievement, Marios thanked his travel companion for ‘trusting me with your life’, describing her as ‘the hardest nut I have ever known’.
Reflecting on the experience during a chat with UNILAD, Marios said that it had been an ‘honour’ for him to help Eleftheria fulfil her wish.
A very big well done to Marios Giannakou and Eleftheria Tosiou on their extraordinary and deeply inspirational climb.
