‘Green Bonfire Night’ To Go Ahead Without A Bonfire

A London fireworks display is going ‘green’ this year, with no sparklers and no actual bonfire on Bonfire Night.

Remember, remember the fifth of November. Growing up, it’s a night you look forward to as the year moves into winter; going out with your family, huddling under the bright, colourful skies as fireworks rocket above you.

However, as an adult, there’s other things to consider; the noise from the fireworks causes intense distress for pets across the country, and it’s not particularly environmentally friendly.

After many Guy Fawkes nights were canned last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dulwich Sports Club in south London is going ahead with its Bonfire Night event this year – but it’s believed to be Britain’s first ‘green’ celebration.

Instead of gathering around a roaring bonfire, usually built from all sorts of wood and abandoned furniture, ‘this year the event is going green with an eco-friendly virtual Bonfire on the Big Screen,’ the advert reads, also warning, ‘Strictly no sparklers, these will not be allowed on to the site.’

For reference, up to 7,000 people are expected to show up at the event on Saturday, November 6, albeit with a ‘new improved layout’ – and, again, they’ll have to sit and stand around a large screen of a fire. If you’re going to check it out, I’d maybe put on an extra layer or two, or just try to convince yourself it’s a real fire.

It’s opened itself up to some mockery already, but the club’s secretary Susie Giles defended the decision by a separate organising committee, saying it was made for ‘good reasons’.

‘People are aware it will be an eco-friendly bonfire this year so it doesn’t seem to have put them off,’ she told The Sun. Local councillor Richard Leeming also said, ‘The idea sounds interesting and I hope everyone in attendance has a fun evening.’

‘Dulwich has a long history of innovation and I hope that they seem to have thought hard about making it safe. I hope everybody has a good time,’ he said.

Local resident Masie Bennett said it sounds a ‘bit rubbish… a fake bonfire is pretty joyless. If we’re just going to watch a flame on a television screen then it’s a bit rubbish and we may as well do that at home’.