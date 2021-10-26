Greggs Employee Quits Job To ‘Open The Gates Of Hell Six Times A Day’

This Morning/YouTube/Alamy

A demonologist who used to spend her days surrounded by the delicious smell of baked goods at Greggs decided to give up her job to deal with ‘dark energy’.

If given the option, I imagine most people would probably prefer to spend their time baking and serving sausage rolls, biscuits and doughnuts than having to enter houses that are thought to be possessed by demons. Kelly Angel, however, is not one of those people.

The demonologist appeared on This Morning today, October 26, to chat to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about her unusual new profession, which involves her going into houses with suspected paranormal activity.

ITV

Angel explained, ‘My job is to go in. What we do is collect it all and bring it back to my house… When I go home I open the gates of hell and take the dark energy over.’

Indicating I’m not the only one who is unfamiliar with the process of ‘opening the gates of hell’, Schofield responded, ‘You go home and open the gates of hell?’

The guest responded to confirm that she does indeed finish her job by opening the gates of hell – in fact, she does it ‘about five or six times a day’.

She continued, ‘It’s pretty normal for me. Demons, we keep contained. I open the gates of hell and then take them down.’

In a bid to prevent ‘dangerous forces’ from entering the world, Angel also warned viewers against the use of ouiji boards.

Describing them as the ‘most dangerous tool you can use’, she said, ‘‘Please don’t use them. They’re deadly.’

Though Angel made clear she was serious about her work, some viewers watching the show took to social media to suggest they weren’t quite as convinced.

One person wrote, ‘She is on national tv claiming she opens the gates of hell!!!! Come on #ThisMorning… THE GATES OF HELL’

Other social media users have criticised the show for seemingly ignoring the fact some of the ‘demons’ referred to by Angel may actually be indicators of mental health issues, particularly in relation to the demonologist saying the ‘objective of a demon is to take you out’ and ‘drag your soul down.’

One Twitter user wrote, ‘#ThisMorning if you feel depressed and low, and like the world is against you, please seek therapy, a chat with a friend or a doctors appointment. Please don’t think you have a demon within you/ around you.’

Angel acknowledged there would be people who did not believe her accounts, though claimed she had ‘made non-believers believe’ by showing them ‘the proof’.

