Greggs Is Giving Out Free Hot Drinks To NHS Staff
Greggs has become the latest high street chain to show their gratitude to invaluable health, emergency service and social care workers up and down the country.
The beloved bakery is giving out hot drinks to all those who can show their work pass at any of the their stores across the UK.
This comes after McDonald’s pledged free drinks to NHS staff, while Pret A Manger promised free drinks plus a generous 50% off items on their food menu.
Tweeting a link to their statement, Greggs praised ‘all the amazing health, social and emergency service workers out there’, adding, ‘we can’t thank you enough’:
To say thank you, have a hot drink on us. You’re amazing and we salute you. Just pop into the shop and show the team your work badge – they’ll serve you with a smile.
The statement read:
We’ll be offering all emergency service personnel and health and social care workers free hot drinks on presentation of their work pass.
They are doing an amazing job, and this is the least we can do to support them.
As per their website, Greggs will be keeping as many of their shops open for as long as is possible, but have advised customers they may see some changes, including closed seating areas and condiments being moved behind the counter.
I would just like to say a big thank you to all the incredible NHS workers who are doing their absolute best to keep us safe and well at this difficult time.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
