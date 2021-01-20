Greta Thunberg Trolls Donald Trump As He Leaves White House PA Images

As Donald Trump left the White House for the final time today, January 20, many of his critics celebrated the end of a chaotic four year term, including environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Shortly after the departing president boarded Marine One on his way to give a farewell speech at Joint Base Andrews, Thunberg posted a photo of Trump on the steps of the helicopter, with the caption ‘He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!’

Advert 10

On the face of it, it seems like a nice sentiment from someone who has been one of Trump’s fiercest critics, but people quickly realised that they’d seen those words before, from none other than Trump himself.

Following Thunberg’s iconic speech at the UN climate summit in 2019 – the same event at which she went viral for staring down the president as he made a surprise appearance at the summit – Trump had mocked the activist on Twitter, writing ‘She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!’

Thunberg didn’t directly respond to Trump’s tweet at the time, but later changed her Twitter bio to describe herself as ‘a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future’. And now, almost 18 months later, the teenager has finally settled the score in hilarious fashion.

Advert 10

Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump After He Sarcastically Mocks Her Over UN Speech @GretaThunberg/Twitter

It’s not the first time that Thunberg, who has become well known for her witty social media presence, has thrown shade at Trump on Twitter by using his own words against him. Following Trump’s election loss in November, she retweeted an all-caps tweet from Trump demanding that officials ‘STOP THE COUNT!’ with the caption ‘So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend. Chill, Donald, Chill!’ a year after Trump originally posted the same message in response to her being named TIME magazine’s person of the year.

Thunberg has repeatedly spoken out against Trump’s environmental policies, criticising his withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement and warning that the world’s biggest economy is doing ‘nowhere near enough’ to tackle the threat of climate change. Meanwhile, Trump has attacked Thunberg and her fellow activists, describing environmental campaigners as ‘alarmists’ and ‘prophets of doom.’

Given that Trump has since been given the boot from Twitter, it seems likely that the pair’s social media battles have come to an end. But Thunberg has at least made sure she got the last word.

Advert 10