unilad
Advert

Groom Almost Marries Wrong Bride After Sat Nav Sends Him To Wrong Church

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Apr 2021 17:16
Groom Almost Marries Wrong Bride After Sat Nav Sends Him To Wrong Churchborobudurnews/Instagram

I think we all know that when it comes to weddings, there’s a number of things that can go wrong.

A family member could end up getting too drunk and kicking off, something could go wrong with the catering, or my worst fear of all – your partner could change their mind!

Advert

But I don’t suppose any future husbands or wives have ever considered the fact that they could end up accidentally turning up at the wrong wedding – or marrying the wrong person, for that matter.

Well, as bizarre as it sounds, that’s exactly what almost happened to an Indonesian man who ended up at the wrong wedding thanks to a Satnav failure. Technology, eh?

Advert

The couple had used the location-sharing feature on Google Maps to ensure both parties ended up at the ceremony, however the bride claims she definitely gave the right address, so it’s only Google to blame, The Philippine Star reports.

But not only did the groom and his party turn up at the wrong venue in Magelang, in the Indonesian province of Central Java, they even chatted with the wrong bride’s family before exchanging gifts and then taking their seats, only to realise as the ceremony began that the bride was a complete stranger.

A video has since gone viral of the moment the groom and his party had to leave the ceremony after realising what a grave mistake they had made. Dear, oh dear.

Luckily the groom eventually made it to the right venue, and fortunately for him the bride still agreed to say ‘I do!’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Black Lives Matter Protesters Gather On Porch Of Soldier Filmed Shoving Black Man
News

Black Lives Matter Protesters Gather On Porch Of Soldier Filmed Shoving Black Man

New Zealand To Consider Ban On Smoking For People Born After 2004
Health

New Zealand To Consider Ban On Smoking For People Born After 2004

Soldier Charged After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Man For ‘Being In Wrong Neighbourhood’
News

Soldier Charged After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Man For ‘Being In Wrong Neighbourhood’

At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm
News

At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing on to UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Life, Bride, Indonesia, Marriage, Wedding

Credits

The Philippine Star

  1. The Philippine Star

    Groom almost marries wrong bride after GPS sends him to different address

 