Groom’s Ex Storms Wedding Screaming ‘You Can’t Get Married’

It’s always a tense moment when the priest asks the suited and booted wedding congregation whether they have any objections to the nuptials they are about to witness.

Personally, I always glance around a bit to see if Hugh Grant’s brother will knock urgently on the pew, or whether Yvonne Fair will burst through the church doors with a stirring rendition of It Should Have Been Me.

Such theatrics usually only happen in movies, and guests tend to hold their peace until the divorce papers come through and they can freely admit to knowing ‘something wasn’t right’ all along.

But imagine if such a scenario actually happened in real life, with the wedding ceremony exploding like a flurry of fiery confetti?

Footage from the Mexican capital Mexico City – which really has to be seen to be believed – has emerged showing a woman hurtling into a wedding ceremony before screaming, ‘Richard, you cannot get married’.

In scenes that will surely awaken nightmares in anyone who has never quite gotten over their ex, the unnamed woman can be heard declaring her love for Richard, insisting, ‘I love you, you cannot marry.’

A cluster of guests can be seen attempting to stop the woman from approaching the happy couple, however she manages to escape their grip and rush towards the bride; trying to hit her while screaming hysterically.

You can watch the dramatic moment unravel for yourself below:

As her wails continue, a man – believed to be the in-demand groom – can be heard asking people to ‘take her out’.

The complicated love triangle between the groom, bride and wedding crasher is not completely understood, and we do not know the full, sorry series of events leading to this soap opera-esque outburst.

However, speculation over this tale of woe and wedding canapés has run rife after the footage inevitably went viral. And the rumour mill has not been kind to Richard.

A YouTube user by the name of Ciro Vazquez wrote, ‘He [Richard] slept with her and then he married the other one,’ while another – Jocemas Mas – guessed ‘The one that married Richard seems to be a bit clumsy, he is obviously unfaithful.’

Lovelorn individuals of the world: it’s one of the toughest things imaginable when your ex moves on down the aisle and leaves you behind.

But please don’t give them the satisfaction of crashing their boring old wedding. Load up Hinge, call your mates and absolutely under no circumstances launch yourself at the bride. You’ve got this.

